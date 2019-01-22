Homeless shelters take in extra residents due to cold temperatures

SAN DIEGO — When the temperature drops overnight, it’s especially hard on San Diego’s homeless population — which is why two downtown shelters have stepped up to offer extra housing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The San Diego Housing Commission helps to activate the inclement weather shelter program on nights when the temperature is expected to drop below 50 degrees. Extra shelter is also offered when high wind is expected or the chance of rain is higher than 40 percent.

Tuesday night, Father Joe’s Village and Connections Housing will be accommodating an extra 150 residents due to the cold. Both shelters will also be providing meals to people spending the night with them.

The program is funded through a partnership between the housing commission, City of San Diego and Father Joe’s and Connections Housing.

FOX 5 spoke with a couple who have been staying at Connections Housing. They say it makes all the difference on nights when the temperatures drop.

“It’s really miserable, it’s gotten really cold out here and you can’t get enough blankets or sleeping bags or anything to keep warm,” a man named Frank told FOX 5.

Residents can check in about the shelters by dialing 211, the city’s resource line.