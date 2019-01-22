Gusty winds expected for mountains, valleys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Gusty winds are expected to continue Tuesday in parts of San Diego County, causing potentially dangerous driving conditions through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory that will last from 6 a.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday for the mountains and inland-valley areas.

A wind advisory signifies that sustained winds of at least 35 mph are expected, the NWS said.

Northeast winds Tuesday will range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph possible from mountain ridgetops to the inland valleys, forecasters said. The strongest gusts are expected late Tuesday afternoon through late this evening.

Powerful winds could whip up sand and dust and create potentially hazardous driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles, the NWS said. Officials urged drivers to be cautious in low-visibility areas and look out for possible downed trees and power lines.

Strong winds may have caused a roughly 75-foot-tall tree to fall onto a two-story house in the Point Loma Heights area Monday morning, killing a North Dakota couple that was staying in the vacation rental.

A beach hazards statement warning of minor coastal flooding during high tides is in effect through noon Tuesday at the county beaches. Waves of 2-5 feet will be possible along with strong rip currents, forecasters said.

Accompanying the strong winds Tuesday will be sunny skies and average temperatures.

High temperatures Tuesday will be 68 degrees at the beaches and inland, 68 in the western valleys, 57 to 62 near the foothills, 45 to 54 in the mountains and 60 to 65 degrees in the deserts.