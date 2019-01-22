Crews begin removing tree that crushed home, killing couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Crews began removing a massive pine tree in Point Loma Heights after it fell on a home and fatally crushed a couple that was sleeping inside.

The victims, identified as Jessica and Troy Nelson were visiting San Diego to attend a trade show, according to the Grand Forks Harold.

The couple were staying in a two-story vacation rental property located in the 4400 block of Santa Monica Avenue.

The Nelsons owned an advertising business in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The business posted a tribute to the couple on Facebook. "Our hearts are incredibly heavy and we cannot even begin to express our condolences for their surviving family members," the post said.

Private crews as well as crews for the City of San Diego continued the process of removing an estimated 25-30 tons of lumber Tuesday.

This story is developing.