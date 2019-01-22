California is 4th worst state to drive in, study says

SAN DIEGO — California was ranked the fourth worst state to drive in in 2019, according to a new study by WalletHub.

The personal-finance website compared the 50 states across 30 key metrics to determine the best states to drive in and ranked the Golden State as No. 47, higher only than Washington, Alaska and Hawaii.

California was ranked among the states with the highest percentage of rush-hour traffic congestion (No. 42), highest car theft rate (No. 47) and highest average gas prices (No. 49).

However, California was determined to be the state with fewest days of precipitation, most car washes per capita and tied with two other states for most auto-repair shops per capita.