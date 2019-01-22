Blue Angels pilot makes emergency landing in El Centro

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau,the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels perform their precision aerobatics over the Florida Keys during the Southernmost Air Spectacular at Naval Air Station Key West on March 23, 2013, in Key West, Florida. The weekend air show concludes Sunday, March 24, and may mark the the last Blue Angels performance through the end of September 2013 due to sequester budget cuts. (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via Getty Images)
EL CENTRO, Calif. — A pilot with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels made an emergency landing Tuesday at Naval Air Facility El Centro.
The incident happened when, following a training flight, the F/A-18 Hornet’s main landing gear didn’t extend on approach to the airfield.
The pilot landed the aircraft and no one was injured. The cause of the incident was under investigation.
The Blue Angels were conducting winter training at the military base through mid-March in preparation for the upcoming air show season.
32.811336
-115.672222