Blue Angels pilot makes emergency landing in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. — A pilot with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels made an emergency landing Tuesday at Naval Air Facility El Centro.

The incident happened when, following a training flight, the F/A-18 Hornet’s main landing gear didn’t extend on approach to the airfield.

The pilot landed the aircraft and no one was injured. The cause of the incident was under investigation.

The Blue Angels were conducting winter training at the military base through mid-March in preparation for the upcoming air show season.