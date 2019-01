SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A sinkhole began forming in a residential street in Spring Valley Monday, forcing authorities to block off the roadway.

Dispatchers were told at 7:40 a.m. that a small- to medium-sized sinkhole was beginning to open in the middle of lanes of Estrella Drive, just east of Bonita Street, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Crews came in to assess the damage and begin repairs. The street remained closed as of Monday afternoon.