DEL MAR, Calif. — A SeaWorld crew rescued a young dolphin from Del Mar beach on Monday.

The male short-beaked common dolphin, estimated to be about two years old, was found hypothermic and trembling.

The dolphin was taken to a warm-water rehabilitation pool outside SeaWorld’s Oiled Wildlife Care Center as park veterinarians assessed his status and analyzed his blood samples.

Check back for updates on this developing story.