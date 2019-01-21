Residents were concerned about huge tree before fatal collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Residents in Point Loma Heights said Monday they were concerned about a huge pine tree in their neighborhood before it crashed onto a home and killed two people who were sleeping inside early Monday.

The Torrey pine measuring nearly 90 feet tall crushed the upper floor of a two-story house in the 4400 block of Santa Monica Avenue around 6 a.m. killing the two people inside, police confirmed.

"A week earlier, my husband had said the tree -- if it ever falls -- it's going to be an issue," said resident Jamie Campbell.

The trees are common in San Diego coastal communities but can be dangerous without proper care.

"It's tough, because these trees are somewhat historic. They're big, they're massive and no one ever wants to see them taken out," said Insurance Agent Matt Kalla. "Then you come across tragedies like these and second-guess it. We have to maintain these trees, or you can have a horrific type of event like this"

The shallow roots of a Torrey pine spread horizontally, rather than down, officials said.

"They grow on the side of hills in San Diego. This is really their native habitat," said Ocean Beach arborist Justin Cappolla.