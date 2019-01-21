Man arrested for probation violation dies after arrest

SAN DIEGO — A 52-year-old man arrested by San Diego police for an alleged probation violation died at a hospital after becoming unresponsive at Central County jail, authorities said Monday.

Officers were called about 4 p.m. Sunday to an alley in the 4300 block of Estrella Avenue to a possibly intoxicated man yelling, San Diego police Lt. Anthony Dupree said.

“The male stated he had been drinking and he had no medical complaints,” Dupree said. He was arrested for a probation violation and processed at San Diego police headquarters.

The man was then taken to Central County jail for booking, and an officer noticed he was unresponsive and began life-saving efforts with the jail nurse, Dupree said.

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, he said.

“At this point, there is no indication any force was used on the male,” Dupree said. Homicide detectives were investigating the in-custody death.

The names of neither the deceased nor the officer who took the man to jail were released, he said. The officer is a four-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department.