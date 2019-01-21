× Local businesses to provide free lunch for 500 federal workers

SAN DIEGO – Several local businesses will team up Wednesday to provide a free lunch to 500 furloughed government employees affected by the shutdown.

The Yelp event will be held Jan. 23 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the San Diego Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park.

The meal will be put together by nearly a dozen eateries: Cali Comfort BBQ, Lucha Libre Taco Shop, Simsim Outstanding Shawarma, Donut Bar, El Pollo Grill, Valley Farm Market, The Pioneer, Corbin’s Q, Coop’s West Texas BBQ, The Waterfront Bar & Grill and Grand Ol BBQ Y Asado.

Visit Yelp’s event page for information about how to RSVP. A government ID will be required for admission.