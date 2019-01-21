Massive tree crushes house killing two people inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Two people died when a massive tree collapsed onto a house in Point Loma Monday morning, authorities said.

The tree crushed a two-story house in the 4400 block of Santa Monica Avenue around 6 a.m.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department official said a man and woman who were on the second story of the house died. A third person who was on the first story was rescued by firefighters. He was not hurt.

“It was horrendous. I’ve never heard anything like it. It was crashing and people yelling,” a neighbor told FOX 5. “The tree has been here as long as I’ve moved here 50 years ago. It’s been pruned and re-pruned. It was an accident waiting to happen.”

Several power lines in the area were down due to the fallen tree. San Diego Gas & Electric crews were at the property working on them.

SDFRD official said it could be hours before officials could get to the deceased couple due to the power lines and structural damage.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.