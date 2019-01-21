IB woman says she was sexually assaulted while checking her mail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- An Imperial Beach woman is warning others after she says she was sexually assaulted by a stranger outside her home over the weekend.

Lacy, who did not want to share her last name for safety reasons, said she is still in shock over what happened.

“It was only 10 to 15 seconds but my mind just thought it was forever long,” Lacy said.

Lacy told FOX 5 around 11 p.m. Sunday, she took the trash out and walked over to check her mail when someone caught her off guard.

“I was walking ... I could see him. He was talking to me and I was wondering why he was talking to me,” Lacy said.

The closer he got the more uncomfortable she felt.

“I go, 'please don’t talk to me like that.' The way he was saying, ‘Oh you’re so fine,'" Lacy said.

Lacy said she quickly reached for her mail.

“That’s when he grabbed me and when he grabbed me, he was tugging and pulling on me, my hair and my chest and then underneath my pants, my sweater,” Lacy said. “I tell him, ‘Let go of me! Get off me!’ And he wouldn’t let go."

As her two boys slept inside her home, terrifying thoughts filled her mind.

“I thought he was going to abduct me, that he was going to rape me, do something harmful to me or my kids,” Lacy said.

She said her fear fueled her fight.

“By the time he was back up in my hair again, I knew that was the time to release so when I did it I ended up turning around and kneeing him and then I ended up taking off into my house,” Lacy said.

Lacy then dialed 911 and told Sheriff's deputies what she remembered about her attacker. She described him as a Hispanic, heavyset man, about 6'1" and in his late 30s. She said he was wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants, had a tattoo above his left eyebrow and reeked of booze.

“I’m lucky that I got away,” Lacy said.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department told FOX 5 they are looking into the case and that no arrests have been made at this time.