Coastal communities brace for high tides

SAN DIEGO -- Coastal communities were bracing for the high tides expected through Tuesday morning.

Several parts of the county were hit hard over the weekend by king tides, including Imperial Beach. On Monday night, flooding could still be seen on Seacoast Drive. Parts of the street were overtaken by huge waves of water and sand.

On Monday, FOX 5 saw several homes with sandbags in front to fight off anticipated flooding. Several people who spoke to FOX 5 say they are more concerned about the waste and sewage from potential flooding.

"Our ocean is really polluted right now," Destiny Richiele said. "Flooding is going to make it worse because everything drains into the sewer and then into the ocean."

Officials said the highest tides were expected to hit Tuesday around 9 a.m.