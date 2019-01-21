Dolphin rescued from Del Mar beach dies

SAN DIEGO — A young dolphin found on a Del Mar beach and taken to a SeaWorld facility for rehabilitation has died.

The male short-beaked common dolphin, estimated to be about two years old, was found hypothermic and trembling on the beach on Monday.

A SeaWorld rescue crew took the dolphin to a warm-water rehabilitation pool outside SeaWorld’s Oiled Wildlife Care Center as park veterinarians assessed his status and analyzed his blood samples.

The park announced Monday evening that the dolphin had died.

No further information was immediately available.