× 3 San Diego patrol cars damaged in chase

SAN DIEGO – Three police cars were damaged while chasing a driver through Point Loma early Monday.

The chase started when a San Diego police officer attempted to pull over an SUV at 1:20 a.m. in the Point Loma Heights neighborhood, but the driver refused to stop, according to San Diego Police Department officials.

Two other police officers joined the chase, but their patrol cars collided with each other while making a U-turn, authorities said.

The chase came to an end when the driver of the SUV crashed into a different patrol car as well as a sedan parked on the road. The unidentified man was arrested.

The owner of the sedan was putting Lime scooters on the sidewalk when the driver crashed into his car. He suffered minor injuries and refused to get medical treatment, according to police.