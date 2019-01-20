Woman sexually assaulted at knifepoint after taking out trash

SAN DIEGO — A woman was taking the trash out in an alley when a man grabbed her, held her at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her Saturday night.

Police say the woman was taking out the trash around 6:30 p.m. in the alley near her building on Van Dyke Avenue in the City Heights neighborhood. As she walked back from the dumpster, a man grabbed her from behind, wrapping one hand around her throat and holding a knife to her face with the other.

The man forced her to walk a short distance and then sexually assaulted her before running off.

Police released this composite sketch of the man:

The man was described as black, 25 to 35 years old, and about 6-feet tall with an average build. Police said he had long dreadlocks which came down to his chest. He was well-groomed, had a goatee and possibly an earing in his left ear, police said. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with sunglasses hanging from the collar, black pants and black shoes.

The woman said he smelled strongly of cigarette smoke and had a very deep voice.

The attack was one of two violent, alleyway sexual assaults reported in San Diego that weekend.

Police are searching for the man and asked anyone with information on his identity or location to call the SDPD Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210. People can also submit a tip anonymously at 888-580-8477.

The San Diego Police Department warned the public to “be conscious of your surroundings with a plan in place to call 911 if you need help.”