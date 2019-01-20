Rams headed to Super Bowl after win over the Saints

NEW ORLEANS — The Los Angeles Rams are headed for the Super Bowl after defeating the New Orleans Saints 26-23 in overtime Sunday.

The win came on a 57-yard field goal by Rams kicker Greg Zurlein after a pivotal interception by safety John Johnson III.

Noise was a factor all day as the teams squared off in front of a raucous Mercedes-Benz SuperDome. After a dismal offensive first quarter, the Rams began moving the ball with more consistency as the game wore on.

The score was tied 23-23 as regulation expired, and New Orleans won the coin toss, choosing to receive the ball first. It was on that drive that Johnson III made the crucial interception, setting up Zurlein for the long field goal.

The pivotal moment before overtime came in the form of a late-game no-call. Officials did not throw a flag on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman’s hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis as he tried to haul in a pass from Drew Brees near the end zone. Replays appeared to show a clear foul, either for pass interference or even a personal foul for a helmet-to-helmet hit.

With no penalty on the play, the Saints settled for a field goal, going up 23-20 with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Rams marched down the field on their next possession, kicking a field goal to send the game to overtime.

The Rams will head to Atlanta to play the winner of Sunday evening’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. That game kicks off at 3:40 p.m.