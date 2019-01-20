Power outages knock out lights for thousands in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Two power outages — one in Mid-City San Diego and another in Fallbrook — were affecting San Diego Gas and Electric customers Sunday, a utility spokeswoman said Sunday.

The first outage saw power knocked out to about 4,400 customers in Mid- City at 7:59 a.m., San Diego Gas and Electric spokeswoman Helen Gao said.

Electricity was quickly restored to many of those customers, but several hundred remained without power Sunday afternoon, according to San Diego Gas and Electric.

Crews were able to get power back online for about 3,300 of those customers within 30 minutes. About another 400 customers saw their power restored by 9 a.m., and about 100 more had their electricity back by 3 p.m., leaving 542 customers whose electricity is still offline, according to Gao and SDGE’s online outage map.

The problem was traced to an underground cable that crews had to access via a manhole near the intersection of University Avenue and 30th Street, but Gao said the manhole was filled with water after the week’s rainstorms and had to be pumped out.

“What we need to do is go into (the) manhole and further assess what repairs need to be made, so this is gonna take a little bit of time,” she said earlier Sunday morning.

Gao said there will be traffic delays in the area while crews work to the manhole, and that power might not be restored for the remaining customers until Sunday evening. The online outage map gave an estimated restoration time of 10:30 p.m.

“We found a damaged switch and we’re still trying to assess what else is damaged,” Gao said.

Another outage was reported about 2:40 p.m. in Fallbrook with 655 customers affected, she said.

“Crews are still working to determine the cause,” Gao said of the Fallbrook outage. “They expect to restore (power for) several hundred people soon, but they’re going to do a partial restoration and they’re likely going to have to repair the rest of the equipment.”