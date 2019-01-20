Man who collapsed after fight with another tenant at independent living facility dies

SAN DIEGO — A 59-year-old man who was hospitalized following a fight at an independent living facility died, police announced Sunday.

Philip Muse was found lying unresponsive on a rear patio of an Independent Living Facility in the 5700 block of Mariposa Place late Thursday morning. Muse was apparently involved in a physical confrontation with another resident earlier in the day after he assaulted an employee, said San Diego Police Lieutenant Anthony Dupree.

Arriving officers gave Muse medical aid before paramedics arrived and took over, eventually rushing him to a hospital. He was not expected to survive.

Muse did not have any obvious signs of major trauma to his body, said Lt. Dupree.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives are currently investigating this incident as a suspicious death. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.