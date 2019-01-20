Man suffering from dementia reported missing near Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO — Police Sunday sought the public’s help in locating a 76-year-old man suffering from dementia, who went missing from his home in San Diego.

Igancio Herrera, who also speaks limited English, was last seen at 2 p.m. Saturday at his home in the 3800 block of Pell Place, the San Diego Police Department said.

He was also last seen wearing a blue, white and red plaid flannel shirt and blue pants. He has no regular destinations, but walked with his family in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center area.

Anyone with any information regarding Herrera’s whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 619-531- 2277.