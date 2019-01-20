Man drags woman into alley in OB sexual assault

SAN DIEGO — Police say a woman was walking down the street in Ocean Beach Sunday when a man dragged her into an alley and sexually assaulted her.

Officers said the brazen attack happened around 2 a.m. on Bacon Street near Narragansett Avenue.

The woman was walking on the sidewalk when a man came alongside her, grabbed her by the arm and pulled her about 30 feet into the alley. The man hit the woman in the face, threw her on the ground and sexually assaulted her, police said. Eventually he got up and ran away.

The man was described as between the ages of 25 and 35, 5-feet, 10-inches tall and very thin. He had short hair or was balding and had a well-trimmed, red beard, according to police. He was wearing a dark sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police are searching for the man and asked anyone with information on his identity or location to call the SDPD Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210. People can also submit a tip anonymously at 888-580-8477.

The San Diego Police Department warned the public to “be conscious of your surroundings with a plan in place to call 911 if you need help.”