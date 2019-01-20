× Family displaced following house fire in North County

SAN DIEGO — A family in Scripps Ranch was displaced following a house fire Saturday morning, said officials.

The fire was reported around 9:15 a.m. in the 10800 block of Caminito Alto, said San Diego-Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Dave Seneviratne.

The homeowners were not at house when the fire began. Their son apparently heard popping coming from the garage and ran inside once the home filled with smoke.

Fire crews arrived to a well involved garage fire on the first and second floors. With an interior attack, crews were able to get a handle on the fire within 30 minutes, said Seneviratne.

The two-story home was completely gutted and the home located on the right side of the house suffered minor damages, the Battalion Chief said.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.

A pet turtle that belonged to the family for over two decades may not have survived.

This story is developing.