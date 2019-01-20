4K left without power in Mid-City

SAN DIEGO — More than 4,000 electrical customers found themselves without power Sunday morning in Mid-City, a utility spokesperson said.

Electricity was quickly restored to many of those customers, but several hundred were still without power as of about 10:30 a.m., according to San Diego Gas and Electric.

The outage was first reported at 7:59 a.m., affecting about 4,400 customers in Normal Heights and University Heights, SDGE spokeswoman Helen Gao said.

Crews were able to get power back online for about 3,300 of those customers within 30 minutes, and about another 400 customers saw their power restored by 9 a.m., leaving 634 customers whose electricity is still offline, Gao said.

The problem was traced to an underground cable that crews will need to access via a manhole near the intersection of University Avenue and 30th Street, but Gao said the manhole is filled with water after the week’s rainstorms and will have to be pumped out.

“What we need to do is go into (the) manhole and further assess what repairs need to be made, so this is gonna take a little bit of time,” she said.

Gao said there will be traffic delays in the area while crews work to the manhole, and that power might not be restored for the remaining customers until Sunday evening.

“We won’t know with certainty on the restoration time until we’re able to determine what it is we need to do,” she said.