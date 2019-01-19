Why they marched: Participants reveal why they rallied across the nation

WASHINGTON — The individual reasons why thousands participated Saturday in the Women’s March in Washington and related rallies varied across the country.

Many attended as a continuation of their movement’s united front against President Donald Trump and his policies.

For others, the march was about issues ranging from immigrant rights and violence against women to civil rights and liberties.

Some reflected on what they considered the setback of Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings, and the joy that came with unprecedented wins for the Democratic Party by women of color in the midterms.

Here’s why some decided to take to the streets:

They’ve had enough

“We just had enough,” said Gina Lopez, who traveled from Houston to Washington for the march. The trip was planned after the September confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault.

“We’ve absolutely had enough — the wall, Kavanaugh, the whole thing. We just finally decided it’s time. It’s time to come here and march.”

They’re tired of racism

“I’m tired of the bigotry, racism that comes out of the President’s mouth,” said Sandra McCluskey, a retired nutritionist attending her third march. She marched wearing a green jacket with a message on the back: “I care do you.” That’s a reference to the infamous jacket first lady Melania Trump wore on the way to the US-Mexico border last summer to visit a shelter for immigrant children.

To support each other

“All of these women are coming together in solidarity with each other, to support each other, and to make sure that every single voice is amplified, protected and advanced in the United States of America,” US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told CNN while attending the Women’s March Alliance in New York.

At the “Women’s Unity Rally” in Foley Square in lower Manhattan later, she told the crowd: “Justice is about making sure that being polite is not the same thing as being quiet.”

To be heard

Gyasmine George-Williams was joined at a Los Angeles march by Christine Guzmán, who said they were marching because “our voices need to be heard.”