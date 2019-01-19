Rough surf creates dangerous conditions in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- High surf along the Southern California coast was creating hazardous conditions and coastal flooding this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement for the entire shoreline from San Diego County north to the Los Angeles region that was to remain in effect until noon Monday.

West to northwest swells were bringing an average surf of four to seven feet to the local beaches, according to the NWS. The surf, combined with morning high tides near seven feet, was causing minor flooding in low-lying beach areas.

High tide at La Jolla was set to be at 7:52 a.m. on Sunday and 8:22 a.m. on Monday, the NWS said.

Even larger waves caused damage to the Ocean Beach Pier on Friday morning. A high surf advisory was in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday morning, with waves of seven to 10 feet and sets to 14 feet taking place at beaches in southern San Diego County on Friday.