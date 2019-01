DEL MAR, Calif. — A fire forced patrons and employees at a Del Mar Mexican restaurant to evacuate during dinner Saturday night.

The fire broke out at the Tio Leo’s restaurant on Valley Center Drive around 6:30 p.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. Firefighters were called to the scene and had the flames knocked down by shortly after 7 p.m.

The fire was caused by an electrical issue, officials said. No one was hurt.