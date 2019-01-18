Car hits hydrant, sends towering geyser into sky

SAN DIEGO — A car hit a fire hydrant in Kearny Mesa Friday, sending a towering column of water into the air.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Shawline Road, when a black sedan hit a fire hydrant, according to Jose Ysea with the City of San Diego.

No one was injured in the crash but water crews had to be called to the scene to stop the water and handle the damaged hydrant. The busy parking lot, home to a shopping area with Walmart, LA Fitness and a Souplantation restaurant, was flooded with water.