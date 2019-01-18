Third Women’s March set for Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Women’s marches will take place in San Diego and across the country for the third year Saturday, and organizers are expecting quite the turnout.

"We think tomorrow is likely to be our biggest march yet," said Poppy Fitch, Women's March San Diego board member.

The past two years brought thousands to the area of Waterfront Park, which also means there will be some street closures to be aware of.

The march will have the same route as last year, starting and ending at Waterfront Park with trips down Pacific Highway and Harbor Drive.

This year’s theme is “Truth to Power," which in Fitch's words means, "really raising our voices, unifying and focusing on issues that we know need to be addressed."

While the first march was born out of the outcome of the 2016 election, organizers say there are several key issues that come up each year, some old, some new.

"#MeToo, the asylum seeker border crisis, the government shutdown ... just so many things that are vexing to us in the United States that are bringing people out to march in droves," said Fitch.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday and should wrap up by 2 p.m. There is also a Women’s March scheduled in Oceanside, starting at 9:30 a.m. at Civic Center Plaza.