Sony Music parts ways with R. Kelly, sources say

LOS ANGELES — RCA, owned by Sony Music has allegedly parted way with R. Kelly, sources say.

The move comes after a Lifetime documentary series ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ highlighted the R&B singer’s alleged abuse and predatory behavior toward women and teenagers through multiple decades aired, according to Variety.

Last May, musician Jack Antonoff pushed for the label to drop R. Kelly after decades of sexual abuse allegations, Complex reported.

Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, and Chance the Rapper are just some of the artists that have vowed to take their duets with R. Kelly off streaming services.

This story is developing…