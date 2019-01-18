Schwarzengger’s son recreates iconic pose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena showed off how much he looks like his dad.

Baena, 21, posted a picture to Instagram Tuesday of himself posing like his father during his professional bodybuilding years. He captioned the photo “Just a lil thick.”

Schwarzenegger’s iconic photo was taken in 1976 after he won Mr. Olympia for the sixth straight year.

Schwarzenegger, 71, started his career in bodybuilding, then became an actor. Years later, he turned to politics where he was elected governor of California.

Baena is the son of Mildred Baena, Schwarzenegger’s former housekeeper.