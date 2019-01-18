Police pursuit ends when truck rips door off getaway car in East LA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Three burglary suspects involved in a high-speed pursuit along the 60 Freeway had to climb out of a car after a box truck tore off the door as the chase was coming to an end.

As the driver was attempting to get off a the freeway at Peck Road in South El Monte, he was stuck between a truck and offramp railing, causing the truck to crash into the car, KTLA reported.

The truck tore off the driver side door, aerial video showed.

The driver had to climb out of the vehicle after he stopped on the offramp and San Bernardino Sheriff's officials took him into custody.

Two passengers also had to climb out of the crushed driver's side while deputies held their guns out.

In a tweet, the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said the suspects were involved in a residential burglary in Chino Hills.

All three were taken into custody after the pursuit.

No further details about the burglary or the pursuit have been released and the suspects have not been identified.

Chino Hills- Residential burglary in progress, suspects flee and evade deputies. Suspect vehicle involved in crash & 3 in custody. Inv. ongoing — Cindy Bachman (@SBCSDcbachman) January 18, 2019