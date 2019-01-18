North County man accused of stabbing sister

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A violent family fight in Escondido left a woman gravely injured and her younger brother under arrest early Friday, authorities reported.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a medical emergency in the 100 block of East 15th Avenue found 27-year-old Laura Bautista badly hurt and unresponsive shortly before 1 a.m., according to police. Medics took her to Palomar Medical Center, where she was admitted in critical condition.

“The victim’s injuries are severe, and she is not expected to survive,” said Lt. Chris Lick of the Escondido Police Department.

Officers detained the woman’s 25-year-old brother, Jose Enrique Bautista, for questioning.

“Initial information indicated (the siblings) had been involved in a fight stemming from a family argument,” Lick said.

After questioning Jose Bautista, detectives arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder.

The reason for the family dispute was unclear.