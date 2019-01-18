SAN DIEGO - Heather Lake went to Petco Park Friday where drivers are prepping their Monster Jam trucks for this weekend’s big show.
Monster Jam returns to San Diego
-
San Diego Rescue Mission hosts holiday dinner
-
Group shows new team building experiences
-
See how SeaWorld celebrates Christmas
-
Celebrate the holidays in Big Bear
-
Holiday festivities set for Little Italy
-
-
Tour garden where poinsettias are grown
-
Spa offers group treatments
-
Kids invited to pajama party with Santa
-
Score deals on Small Business Saturday
-
Family goes all-out when decorating Carmel Mountain Ranch home for Halloween
-
-
Seasonal flavors out now at The Cravory
-
Daybreaker: Dance your way into the work day
-
New studio offers barre, spin and stretch classes