Mickelson won’t play Farmers Insurance Open, breaking 2-decade streak

SAN DIEGO — Three-time Farmers Insurance Open champion Phil Mickelson will not be playing in this year’s tournament, breaking his streak of 28 straight appearances.

I want to share my updated tour schedule: this week I will be playing here in the desert, Phoenix, Pebble Beach, and then defending my title in Mexico. My streak of 28-straight Farmers Insurance Opens will end next week. I will try to make it up to the great community of SD! — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) January 19, 2019

Tiger Woods has committed to playing in the tournament, which will kick off Thursday at Torrey Pines Golf Course. The four-day tournament is considered one of San Diego’s largest sporting events of the year, attracting more than 100,000 visitors.