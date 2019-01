DEL MAR, Calif. — A passenger train struck and killed a pedestrian in Del Mar Friday afternoon.

The Coaster train hit the man in the area of Eighth Street and Stratford Court about 1:30 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene, Lt. Dave Perkins said.

The fatality forced a temporary halt to rail service in the area.