Lifeguards rescue beached baby whale along Malibu coast

MALIBU, Calif. – A baby whale was rescued by lifeguards after it was found stranded on a beach in Malibu Friday.

Beachgoers reported seeing the distressed whale by Tower 14 on Zuma Beach, along Pacific Coast Highway around 8 a.m. The group was seen trying to push the whale back into the ocean.

A KTLA helicopter pilot who flew over the area for about 30 minutes said the animal looked too tired to swim on its own.

Lifeguards and a marine animal rescue team arrived at the beach around 8:50 a.m. They carried the baby whale to a van where the animal would likely get cared for by marine animal rescue team.