La Mesa Best Buy to close its doors

LA MESA, Calif. — Best Buy will soon close its La Mesa store.

The electronics retailer located at 8401 Fletcher Parkway in Grossmont Center will close its doors on March 13, according to a WARN notice from the San Diego Workforce Partnership.

The impending closure comes after the company decided not to renew the lease of its La Mesa store, a Best Buy spokesperson told FOX 5, adding that they were unable to reach a market-rate lease extension with the landlord.

The company says it will try to find positions for its 64 employees — 26 full-time and 38 part-time — at the 12 other Best Buy stores located in San Diego County.