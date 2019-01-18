King tides flood streets, scatter sand outside South Bay homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- People in Imperial Beach received a rude awakening when king tide waves crashed ashore Friday, flooding several residential areas.

The intersection of Cortez Avenue and Seacoast Drive looked more like a lake. Steve Mather couldn't move his car because sand had piled up around and inside his garage. He said high tides always happen this time of year, but this morning's huge waves were unusual. "Today was more water -- and the amount of sand was different," Mather said.

Officials said more king tides are expected throughout the weekend, with the biggest expected to hit early Saturday morning.

Sandbags are still available for free at Imperial Beach City Hall.