King tides damage Ocean Beach pier

SAN DIEGO -- A series of storms and large surf caused significant damage to the Ocean Beach Pier, officials said Friday.

"We're having a large surf event here, 10-12 feet, accompanied with the really high tides. The storms that we've had so far this winter have taken away a lot of sand, so all those conditions combined are resulting in surges coming in the boardwalk making for dangerous conditions" a sergeant with San Diego Fire-Rescue told FOX 5.

Residents were warned to stay away from the water.