Family escapes fire in Oceanside house

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A family of three was displaced by a blaze that damaged the guest bedroom of their Oceanside home, officials said Friday.

The blaze broke out around 9:25 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 5100 block of Mertensia Street, off Cannon Road, Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Jessamyn Specht said.

Fire crews from Oceanside and Vista arrived around eight minutes after they were dispatched and found heavy smoke and flames coming from a window on the side of the home, Specht said.

Firefighters checked that the house was clear of occupants and pulled hoses inside to battle the flames from the interior, Specht said.

“The fire was primarily contained to the guest bedroom and the immediate hallway,” Specht said in a statement. “Fortunately the quick work of the first arriving crews stopped the fire from spreading through the entire house.”

The blaze was knocked down quickly and no injuries were reported.

A family of three was displaced by the fire and was staying with neighbors, Specht said.

An estimate of the damage dealt by the blaze was not immediately available.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.