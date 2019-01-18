2 masked bandits steal ATM from Ramona store

SAN DIEGO — Two masked thieves broke into a Ramona store Friday morning and stole an ATM, authorities said.

Dispatchers received reports shortly before 4:15 a.m. of a break-in at the Ramona Market at 838 Main Street, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Dave Perkins said.

Deputies responded to the area and found a door to the business had been forced open, Perkins said.

They searched the business and did not locate anyone inside, but noticed an ATM was missing from the store, the lieutenant said.

Investigators said the thieves used a vehicle, described as a silver full-size pickup truck, to pry the ATM from the store and drag it away, Perkins said.

No detailed descriptions of the thieves were immediately available.