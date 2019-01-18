2 hospitalized following crash involving motorcycle on I-8

SAN DIEGO — Two people were hospitalized Friday morning following a crash involving six vehicles and a motorcycle on Interstate 8 near Old Town, authorities said.

It happened about 7:35 a.m. on westbound I-8, just east of Morena Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The motorcyclist was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, Doerr said, adding that a second person also was taken to a hospital.

Condition reports were not immediately available, but at least one of the patients had major injuries, according to the CHP, which was investigating the circumstances of the crash.