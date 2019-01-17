× Wild chase in Escondido ends with several people in custody

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Several people were in police custody after a chase through Escondido Wednesday night.

The chase happened after a driver refused to pull over around 10 p.m. along Centre City Parkway, Escondido police. The man drove through red lights and on the wrong side of the road.

Police eventually took the driver and other people who were inside the car into custody. No one was hurt, police said.

Someone in the car may have also been on Facebook Live during the chase.

Police did not say why they were initially trying to pull the car over.