WATCH: Man leaps 100 ft from cruise ship balcony, has to find his own way home

NASSAU, Bahamas — A cruise passenger has been banned for life by the Royal Caribbean line after he leaped about 10 stories from a balcony into the ocean, Fox News reported Thursday.

A video posted to Instagram shows the stunt, pulled off by 27-year-old Nick Naydev (warning, graphic language):

“This was stupid and reckless behavior and he and his companions have been banned from ever sailing with us again,” the manager of Royal Caribbean’s corporate communications told Fox News.

Naydev was told by Royal Caribbean staff that he would not be allowed back on the ship after the jump and he would have to find his own way home from the Bahamas. Naydev later told Fox 13 he regretted the decision and hoped no one else would attempt a similar jump, which he estimated was about 100 feet.

“I am truly astonished at how this video has spread throughout the Internet. I did not think this through before I jumped,” Naydev told the station. “My idea was this would be a good laugh for my friends and I would just swim back to shore and continue my vacation.”

Naydev said he suffered mild injuries to his neck and tailbone in the jump.