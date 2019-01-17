This is what Cardi B has to say about the government shutdown

LOS ANGELES – Cardi B is upset and worried. And she wants the world to know.

In a profanity-laced video, the rapper on Wednesday night addressed the government shutdown that has gone on for 26 days — the longest in the nation’s history.

“I just wanna remind you that it’s been a little bit over three weeks,” she says in the video. “Trump is now ordering … federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid. … This is serious. Our country is in a hellhole right now. All for a … wall.”

President Donald Trump has ordered thousands of staffers from several government agencies to return to work to process tax returns, perform safety inspections and more. They include the Internal Revenue Service, which is recalling 36,000 workers to process tax filings and refunds. Trump also signed a bill providing back pay to federal employees after the partial shutdown ends, the White House announced Wednesday.

Cardi B says she’s feeling anxious and helpless as the shutdown drags on.

“I feel like we need to take some action,” she says. “I don’t know what type of action … because this is not what I do. But … I’m scared.”

A few hours after she posted the video on Instagram, it had more than 8 million views, with some of her nearly 40 million followers applauding her for using her platform to address political issues. Others left comments on how the shutdown has affected their households.

As the video made rounds on social media, some Democratic lawmakers wondered publicly whether they should share it.

“Trying to decide whether or not to retweet the Cardi B video,” Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii tweeted.

“Omg, I had the same argument with myself 30 minutes ago!” Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut chimed in.

Eagerly waiting to see if they would, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made his feelings known.

“Guys. I’m still holding my breath. Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not?” he tweeted. Schatz told him they decided not to share it because it “wouldn’t be senatorial.”

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, has expressed interest in the government. In an interview with G