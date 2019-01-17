Several vehicles damaged when truck crashes on rain-slick freeway

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Several vehicles were damaged Thursday when a flatbed trailer tow truck lost control on a South Bay freeway while driving in the rain.

The chain reaction crash was reported at about 12:15 p.m. The tow truck driver apparently lost control on a transition ramp from state Route 54 to northbound Interstate 805. The truck hit the metal guard rail on the left and crashed to the right across the ramp. It lost its front axle in the collision.

The truck driver hit his head on the windshield. He was bleeding and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Up to five other vehicles suffered minor damage in the accident.

The transition ramp was closed during the accident investigation and cleanup.