Police swarm high school after incident in classroom

SAN DIEGO –- Administrators locked down Mount Carmel High School Thursday morning after a student with a screwdriver caused a disturbance in class.

The school sent a message to students, staff and families shortly after 8 a.m. saying that police had been called to the school, but everyone on the campus was safe. The student with the screw driver was holed up in the school theater, the message said.

School officials told parents not to come to the campus to pick up students. They promised families that they would notify them when the lockdown is lifted.

