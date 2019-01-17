Police offer reward for info on gunman in deadly double-shooting

SAN DIEGO — Investigators are asking for help finding the two people who gunned down a man in southeast San Diego last month.

Elisha Hunter, 32, was killed on 42nd Street in the Mt. Hope neighborhood of San Diego on Dec. 8.

Detectives believe two people were inside a white Chevy truck when someone in the vehicle opened fire, hitting Hunter. The gunfire also hit a 37-year-old man Hunter was walking with; he survived his injuries.

Police provided medical aid to both men until paramedics were able to take them to local hospitals. Hunter was pronounced dead at the hospital, Dupree said.

Officers did not provide a detailed description of the men but did release surveillance video of the truck they were driving, which had an extended cab:

Officials are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.