Man shot while walking to friend’s house

SAN DIEGO – A 35-year-old man was shot and wounded Thursday morning while walking on a street in the Mountain View area, police said.

It happened around 12:10 a.m. on South 37th Street near Ocean View Boulevard, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 35-year-old man was walking to his friend’s house and was around 30 feet from the front door when an unknown gunman fired him weapon, Buttle said.

The man, who was hit at least four times by the gunfire, was able to make it to his friend’s house and his friend then called police, Buttle said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of the wounds, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s southeastern division were investigating the shooting.