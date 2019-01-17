× Man killed by car near East County school

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A man was killed Thursday night when he was hit by a car in Spring Valley, authorities said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of Sweetwater Springs Boulevard, near Monte Vista High School, according to California Highway Patrol. The man, who was in his 30s, was not in a crosswalk when he was struck, authorities said.

The driver stayed at the scene. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash.